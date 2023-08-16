NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 4.6% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 158,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 909,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.
Specifically, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 5,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $40,272.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,453.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 5,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $40,272.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,453.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Colbert sold 29,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $235,541.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,555 shares of company stock valued at $767,114. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.
NuScale Power Stock Up 2.4 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NuScale Power
NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.
