NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Stock Price Up 5.2%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 6,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 39,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

NWTN Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

Institutional Trading of NWTN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NWTN by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NWTN in the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

