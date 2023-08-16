Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.56 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $248.78 million and approximately $16.56 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.17 or 0.06271415 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00039534 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00027232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012883 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

