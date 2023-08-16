Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.06% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
Oddity Tech Stock Down 5.7 %
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter.
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.
