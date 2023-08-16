Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $20,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.57.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.5 %

ODFL stock opened at $409.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

