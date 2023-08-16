Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $16.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -120.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at $140,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 874.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2,904.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 346,399 shares during the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.