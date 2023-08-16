OMG Network Price Down 6.4% This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001807 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $73.66 million and approximately $18.88 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00039598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00027142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012828 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000125 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

