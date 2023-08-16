Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Omnicell by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Omnicell by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Omnicell by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Price Performance

Omnicell stock opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.48. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $111.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. Research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

