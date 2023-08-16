OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Price Target Cut to $7.00

OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 204.35% from the stock’s previous close.

OMNIQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMQS opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.92. OMNIQ has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.78.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at OMNIQ

Institutional Trading of OMNIQ

In related news, CFO Neev Nissenson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMQS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OMNIQ by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of OMNIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of OMNIQ in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in OMNIQ during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in OMNIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OMNIQ

(Get Free Report)

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence based solutions in the United States. It provides computerized and machine vision image processing solution to deliver data collection, real time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.