OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07, reports. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

OPRX stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on OPRX shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after buying an additional 649,655 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 843,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 27,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

