Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Specifically, insider Collin Smyser acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Collin Smyser bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $1,904,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,704.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Option Care Health by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

