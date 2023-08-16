OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OSUR. Stephens dropped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered OraSure Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth $378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.
