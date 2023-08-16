Orchid Trading Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $58.38 million and approximately $11.87 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018510 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013914 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,119.59 or 1.00035643 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0616673 USD and is down -10.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $14,087,192.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.