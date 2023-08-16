Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Down 5.1%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.41. 438,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,849,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $24.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.54.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 369,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth about $231,686,000,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 104,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

