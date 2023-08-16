Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance
OXLCL stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- KB Home Constructs Bullish Price Action As Wider Industry Thrives
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.