P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.72. P3 Health Partners shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 14,457 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,462,605 shares in the company, valued at $169,619,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 73,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $287,643.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,535,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,230,307.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,462,605 shares in the company, valued at $169,619,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 391,140 shares of company stock worth $1,486,185 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in P3 Health Partners by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 794,818 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its stake in P3 Health Partners by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 657,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 377,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
See Also
