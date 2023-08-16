P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.72. P3 Health Partners shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 14,457 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13.

In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,462,605 shares in the company, valued at $169,619,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 73,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $287,643.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,535,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,230,307.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,462,605 shares in the company, valued at $169,619,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 391,140 shares of company stock worth $1,486,185 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in P3 Health Partners by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 794,818 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its stake in P3 Health Partners by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 657,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 377,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.