Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR) Shares Down 0.5%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $23.52. 100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 869,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 281,122 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (PSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMR was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.