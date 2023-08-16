Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 31.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 77,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.6% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $168.16 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.61.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.