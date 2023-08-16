Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Comcast by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Cowen increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

