Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 88.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,812 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 43,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.79.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

