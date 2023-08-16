Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.20

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.20 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13.40 ($0.17). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 14.18 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,710,215 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Pan African Resources from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 27 ($0.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th.
In related news, insider Cobus Loots purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($32,982.37). Corporate insiders own 17.22% of the company’s stock.
Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.
