Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.20

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.20 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13.40 ($0.17). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 14.18 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,710,215 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Pan African Resources from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 27 ($0.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAF

Pan African Resources Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Pan African Resources

The stock has a market cap of £256.70 million, a P/E ratio of 664.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In related news, insider Cobus Loots purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($32,982.37). Corporate insiders own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pan African Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.