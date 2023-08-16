Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) President William Monteleone Sells 14,063 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $491,923.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 309,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Par Pacific Stock Down 1.7 %

PARR stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PARR. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.