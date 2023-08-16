Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $502.80 million and $2.01 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000545 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 506,100,005 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

