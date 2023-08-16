Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Paylocity worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,945 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after buying an additional 34,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,959,000 after acquiring an additional 169,500 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Paylocity from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.79.

In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,003 shares of company stock valued at $14,230,675. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.08. The company had a trading volume of 37,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.53. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.36.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

