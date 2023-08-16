Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

PSFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $889.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Paysafe’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paysafe will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 6.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Paysafe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Paysafe by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 6.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized merchants and consumers through its Paysafe Network in the United Kingdom, the united States, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

