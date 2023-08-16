PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Issues Earnings Results

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, reports. The business had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 11.32%.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PED traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 91,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,361. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 million, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PEDEVCO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

