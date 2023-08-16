PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,452,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.18. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Further Reading

