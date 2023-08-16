PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

PMT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. 437,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,219. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.46. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,693.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,236.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $156,517.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,693.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $130,236.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

