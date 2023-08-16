PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73.80 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.91). 6,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 197,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.89).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

