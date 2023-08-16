PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73.80 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.91). 6,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 197,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.89).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PBEE
PensionBee Group Stock Up 2.9 %
About PensionBee Group
PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PensionBee Group
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for PensionBee Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PensionBee Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.