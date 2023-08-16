Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.68

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and traded as high as $38.09. Pershing Square shares last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 2,587 shares changing hands.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.1307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

