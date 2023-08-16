Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WOOF. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,192. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 598.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,142,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,542 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $21,579,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $21,521,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

