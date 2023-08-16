Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,457,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,275,654. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $201.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

