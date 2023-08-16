Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 43,255 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.20% of ServiceNow worth $192,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $137,176.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,610 shares of company stock worth $14,486,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $558.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $614.36.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.