Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,634,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,191 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.85% of Dropbox worth $143,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 330,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Dropbox by 49.1% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,030,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 339,466 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Dropbox by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Dropbox by 959.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after buying an additional 1,476,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 538,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,300. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $12,901,259.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,997,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $12,901,259.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,997,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 957,669 shares of company stock worth $24,885,746. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

