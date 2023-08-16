Pictet Asset Management SA Has $161.54 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 77,753 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.14% of Lowe’s Companies worth $161,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.03. The stock had a trading volume of 112,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

