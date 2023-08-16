Pictet Asset Management SA Has $179.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,651 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $179,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

NYSE:EL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,945. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.05 and a twelve month high of $284.45.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

