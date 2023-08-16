Pictet Asset Management SA Has $201.75 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,313,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.34% of Moderna worth $201,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $25,324.91. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $5,076,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,830,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 354,002 shares of company stock worth $44,049,408. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.07.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.04. The stock had a trading volume of 298,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.21 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

