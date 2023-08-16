Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,064,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,775 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $150,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.35. 12,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,927. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.34%.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

