Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 116,986 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,810,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116,986 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Pentair were worth $210,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PNR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.41. The company had a trading volume of 47,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,946. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89.

Insider Activity

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Pentair news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNR

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.