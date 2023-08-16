Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 1,933,333 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,933,333 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.27% of PayPal worth $232,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

PayPal Trading Up 0.2 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,424,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $101.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.