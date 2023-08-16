Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,419,615 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.51% of Edison International worth $137,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,891,000 after acquiring an additional 189,441 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 68.4% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 64.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 45.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $69.04. The stock had a trading volume of 90,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $74.92.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.738 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

