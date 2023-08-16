PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.98

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.98 and last traded at $55.11, with a volume of 81525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.36.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth $500,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $5,261,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

