Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 399.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 987,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790,133 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Pinterest worth $26,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 21.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.61.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $46,918.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $249,164.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,843.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 815,403 shares of company stock worth $21,417,258. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.78 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

