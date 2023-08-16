Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.35

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.35 and last traded at C$15.17, with a volume of 23008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.20.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$375.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.33.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$158.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.9863725 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Dividend Announcement

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

