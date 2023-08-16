PLC Ultima (PLCU) Price Hits $34.86 on Exchanges

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $116,125.12 and approximately $136,887.78 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for $34.86 or 0.00119788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima launched on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 3,331 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

