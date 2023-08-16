Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.32 EPS

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $1.32, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 664.24% and a negative return on equity of 250.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.60) EPS.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 237.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 185,940 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 237,304 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

