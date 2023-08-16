Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.02

Shares of Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.02 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19), with a volume of 1308555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

Polarean Imaging Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £32.09 million, a PE ratio of -286.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

