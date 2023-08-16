PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

PLM stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. PolyMet Mining has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 10.9% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

