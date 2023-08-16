Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.09

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 203234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Portofino Resources Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$12.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.11.

About Portofino Resources

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 15 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

