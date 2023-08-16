POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $106.81

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.81, but opened at $101.83. POSCO shares last traded at $102.93, with a volume of 126,167 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKX. StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, POSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,120,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 80.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,256,000 after acquiring an additional 364,373 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 750,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,880,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

